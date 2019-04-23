The White House said its recent moves demonstrated the United States' "commitment to disrupting Iran's terror network and changing the regime's malign behavior. We welcome the support of our friends and allies for this effort."

China, India, Turkey, Japan and South Korea will be affected by the measure beginning May 2. If the countries are caught importing Iranian oil after that date, they will face sanctions. Three other countries that were granted waivers – Greece, Italy and Taiwan – have already cut off oil imports from Tehran.

Asked about the potential economic loss for the five countries winding down, a senior administration official told CBS News, "There's commercial risks involved everything but the president said he wanted to get to zero and...that's what he's going to do."

Before he raised the issue of sanctions waivers, Pompeo condemned the weekend terror attack in Sri Lanka and said the U.S. would offer "all possible assistance."