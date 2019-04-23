Oklahoma Election Board Purges 91,000 From Voter Rolls
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Election Board has removed more than 91,000 names from the state’s list of registered voters.
Board spokeswoman Misha Mohr said Thursday that the list includes more than 88,000 “inactive” voters who have failed since 2015 to confirm their addresses or vote in any election through the 2018 election cycle.
Mohr said the others are duplicate registrations of voters who match registrations at new addresses.
The inactive voters removed include more than 36,000 registered as Democrats, 31,000 Republicans and nearly 21,000 independents.
Board Secretary Paul Ziriax (ZEER’-ix) said the removal process takes place every two years based on state law. A more stringent law in Ohio was upheld in a June 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling.
Oklahoma and Ohio are among seven states with such laws.