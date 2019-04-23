1 Arrested After Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex
TULSA, Oklahoma - One person is in the hospital and another is in jail after a shooting at an apartment complex near 81st Street and Riverside.
Police say this this started as a domestic argument and ended with a shooting.
Officers say they received multiple calls about a shooting in the River Chase Apartments parking lot late Monday night.
When police arrived, they found the victim who had been shot in the leg.
The victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.
Investigators say witnesses described 21-year-old Cristopher Dixon as the shooter; a short time later, police pulled him over near 61st Street and Riverside.
Dixon's now in jail facing two charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling and and one charge of shooting with intent to kill.