Water Shut Off For Tulsa Street Project
TULSA, Oklahoma - Some people near 51st Street and Yale woke up without water Tuesday morning.
Water department crews say they temporarily shut off the line at 51st and Toledo so a contractor to do work in the area.
It's part of that road project you've probably driven by west of the 51st Street and Yale intersection.
Crews say 12 homes and eight businesses are without water right now, along with three nearby hydrants.
The good news is that the water should be back up and running sometime in the next few hours; it should not keep those businesses from opening Tuesday.