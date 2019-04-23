Tulsa Man Stabbed Near Eye After Argument
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are looking for a man they say stabbed someone near the eye with a pocket knife and then left the scene.
Police said this happened just before midnight Monday at the Edenwood Apartments.
One man told police he was hanging out with friends in one of the apartments when another man showed up.
Officers said the two got into a verbal argument and then began hitting one another.
At some point during that fight, the man who was in the apartment originally was struck near his eye with a pocket knife.
Police said that the location of the cut caused a lot of bleeding, but the stabbing victim is expected to be OK.
Officers added that neither the victim nor his girlfriend would tell them which apartment they were in when this all started.
If you know anything that can help police piece this together, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers.