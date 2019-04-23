Broken Arrow Police Arrest Teen On Sexual Battery, Assault Complaints
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow Police arrested a 16-year-old male they said assaulted a woman working at a business in the 4700 block of South Elm Place. The suspect, who has not been identified because of his age, was booked Monday on complaints of assault with a dangerous weapon, sexual battery, kidnapping and attempted rape.
Officer James Koch said they were called to the business early April 21st. The victim reported that she was grabbed by a young male who held a knife on her and told her to come with him. A customer pulled into the parking lot, and the suspect ran off, police said.
On April 22, police again were called to the business where the victim said she shoved the suspect away and he took off.
Police weren't able to catch him at that time but made an arrest later in the day. Koch said they continue to investigate the assault and are reviewing surveillance video.