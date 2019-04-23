News
Claremore Collector Offers $10,000 For Rare Penny
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - Richard McPheeters is a coin dealer and collector in Claremore, and he is looking for a fairly rare penny to complete a set.
It’s a 1982 penny from the Denver Mint with a smaller than normal “1982” date stamp. 1982 was the last year pennies were actually made from copper.
Since then, they are zinc with copper plating. In 1982, there were 8 different versions of the penny minted. He has 7 and he’s looking for number 8.
For the correct penny he will pay $10,000. It’ll have to be certified, but he’ll take care of getting that done if the penny shows up. So start looking.