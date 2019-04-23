Tulsa Man Claims Apartment Has Flooded 4 Times, Impacting His Health
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is fed up with The Garden Courtyards apartment complex after he says his unit has flooded four times over the past three years.
Joseph Thibodeaux turned to News On 6 to see if we could help. He tells us that he’s legally blind and that the flooding isn’t creating only a health issue but a safety issue as well.
Thibodeaux claims the unit behind his continues to leak water into his apartment. He says it happened twice in 2017 and twice already this year; the first time was in February.
“It was just kinda ridiculous a little. I mean, you call three or four times and get no answer. It’s kinda frustrating,” Thibodeaux said.
His caretaker, Jennifer Bart, says she couldn’t believe when water started coming into the apartment again in April. Water could be seen on the bathroom floor, laundry room, kitchen, and pantry.
“It was even worse than February. It was just streaming out.”
They say the fire department, restoration crew, carpet cleaners, and maintenance have all been out on different occasions, but they claim nothing has been fixed.
“Every time I got into the office I’m not getting anywhere. She doesn’t think I’m telling the truth or she doesn’t even want to come out here and look at it,” Thibodeaux said.
The problem is now growing larger. They say there is black mold growing under the wood paneling in the kitchen, under the cabinets.
“We showed them the pictures, and they stopped everything and did not want to come in. All they said, 'my boss will be on the way' – never showed up, nothing,” Bart claims.
Joseph says the mold is starting to affect his health.
“I’m waking up with migraines, sore throat, coughing, wheezing and now it’s like my skin feels like I’m getting rashes," he said.
Thibodeaux says he would like to move to another apartment, but he tells us when he’s asked he’s been told there are no other one bedroom units for him to move to. He’s also been told if he wants to move that it’s the apartment’s policy to have him pay another deposit and application fee, something he doesn’t think is fair.
“This is an inconvenience for me,” he said.
“If they can fix it to where it’s not going to happen anymore then that would be great but if that’s not possible I think they should go ahead and move him,” Bart added.
News On 6 reached out to the property manager who was not authorized to talk to the media. We reached someone at the corporate office in Missouri and left a message stating Joseph and Jennifer’s concerns but have not heard back.