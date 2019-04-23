News
EPIC Charter Schools In Full Compliance Of The Law, Says DOE
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The findings are in from an audit of EPIC Charter Schools.
The Department of Education says EPIC is in full compliance with the law. There were concerns that some students were enrolled twice, in private schools and at EPIC.
EPIC Charter Schools has grown to more than 10,000 students over the last eight years.
Superintendent David Chaney released a statement saying "This audit affirms our commitment to our kids and verifies what we have been saying all along. We have always followed state and federal law, and we will continue to do so."
