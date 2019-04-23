Victims Of Bob Hurley RV Arson Say They Just Want Justice
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man who lost his RV when an arsonist started a fire at the Bob Hurley dealership, hopes someone will recognize the criminals responsible.
After watching the surveillance video, one of the victims says his motorhome is collateral damage. He says insurance is taking care of the damage and he is thankful no one was hurt but he says whoever committed this crime needs to be caught.
Randy Pierce and his wife Wendi were living their dream on these six wheels.
"For the last 17 years we have been traveling singing gospel music," said Randy Pierce. "This is our second RV. The first one we wore totally out."
Randy says his new RV had less than 3,000 miles on it but was already packed with memories.
"We have traveled all over the country. We have been to just some great places. So we got to meet a lot of people so those are the memories that you have," said Pierce.
The Fire Marshal says Randy and Wendi's RV was one of six that burned in the arson at Bob Hurley's RV this week.
"It is basically a shell. Basically, the frame is all that is left," said Pierce.
Randy says the motorhome was in the parking lot getting some upgrades.
"Here is something we worked for and put on the road and somebody walks in that has no connection whatsoever and takes that away from what? Six people now?" said Pierce.
In the surveillance video, you can see two people set one of the RV's on fire and then run away.
"I just hope someone comes forward and they pay for their crime," said Pierce.
It didn't take long for the flames to spread destroying 4 RV’s and damaging 2 more. Another victim posted on Facebook his "restored classic hitchhiker is nothing but a warped up frame."
"There are six people that they have taken this away from and they need to pay for it," said Pierce.
Randy says employees at Bob Hurley have been awesome about supporting the victims in this situation who lost their RV's. If you know anything about this crime call the Arson Hotline at 918-596-ARSN.
Related Video: Video Shows Arsonists Starting Bob Hurley RV Fire