News
Body Cam Video: 10-Year-Old Arrested After Police Pursuit In NE OKC
Tuesday, April 23rd 2019, 9:02 PM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - A 10-year-old boy is in custody after leading officers on a pursuit through Northeast Oklahoma City, according to authorities.
According to police, the child stole a family members car and went on a joyride.
The 20-minute chase ended in the area of Northeast 6th Street and Kelly Avenue after police used stop sticks to stop the vehicle. The child was then taken into custody.
According to police, speeds never reached over 40-50 mph.
Thursday, the Oklahoma City Police Department released the following body camera video of the end of the chase and the 10-year-old's arrest.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.