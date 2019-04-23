News
City Councilor Granted Protective Order Against Former Mayoral Candidate
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa city councilor says she’s been receiving threats and has been stalked by a man who has been a frequent candidate for political officer in Tulsa.
A judge granted District 4 Counselor Kara Joy McKee a protective order against Paul Tay. McKee is accusing Tay of harassing her online and in person.
McKee's lawyer says her client encourages citizens to voice their opinions but says Tay went too far.
"That does not mean that a public official has to be a victim of threats, aggressive intimidation, and stalking," said McKee.