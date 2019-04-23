12-Year-Old Boy, Injured In Hit-And-Run Near Gathering Place
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police say a 12-year-old was hit while riding a scooter trying to cross the street here at 31st and Riverside. And the driver is still on the run
Police say they have an accident reconstructionist on scene. They also are looking at camera footage of the crash. Right now they say they are looking for a Red Dodge Journey with a black stripe. They don’t know the year at this time.
Police say the boy was not in the crosswalk when he was trying to cross the street. The child was transported to St. Francis Children’s Hospital but the extent of his injuries is not known at this time.
Police say there were several witnesses around at the time of the accident. One man said he heard a scream and then a thump like someone was run over. He says he then saw a red car accelerate north bound. He says it was just a traumatic sight to see.
"As a father, it’s just devastating. It's kind of hard seeing someone run over a person and not even stopping. I don’t know where we’re at in society but we’ve gotta get better," said Jose Estrada.
If you think you see a car matching the description you are asked to call the Tulsa Police.