Need help finding Renier S. Davison as a person of interest in the fatality Hit and Run of a 5-year-old child.

On Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at about 8:30 PM, 911 received a call about a hit & run collision involving a vehicle and a child just north of E. 31st St. on Riverside Dr. Tulsa Police Officers were dispatched within 2 minutes of dispatch receiving the call and they arrived on scene about 6 minutes after being dispatched to the call.

At this time investigators have learned that a 5-year-old child and his mother were riding a rented scooter southbound in the outside northbound lanes of Riverside Dr. The male child was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, he was declared deceased by a doctor at about 9:00 PM, his mother's injuries do not appear to require hospitalization.

The suspect vehicle, a red newer model Honda Civic was located at the Waterside apartments (in the parking lot) (1500 Southwest Blvd.); it has been towed and is being held pending the service of a search warrant for evidence. The suspect vehicle was missing the front bumper (located at about 1700 Riverside Dr.), the front grill (located at about 2700 Riverside Dr.) and other parts from the front wheel wells (located at the scene of the collision).

Officers canvassed the apartment complex where the suspect vehicle was located and received information from a neighbor that they heard the door close on what they believe is the suspect’s apartment followed by crying and a bang. Tulsa Police Riverside Traffic Officers served a search warrant on the suspect’s apartment, but the apartment was unoccupied.

Riverside Division Traffic Officers are interested in locating and interviewing Renier S. Davison about this collision as he is a person of interest at this time. If there were any witnesses to this collision or if anyone knows the whereabouts of the person of interest in this fatality collision, please contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-COPS (2677).

The child victim has been identified as Cadence Reyes-Ortiz.