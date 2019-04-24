Tulsa Police Search For Person Of Interest In Deadly Hit-And-Run
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are searching for a person of interest in a hit-and-run that killed a 5-year-old child.
Police say Renier Davison is a person of interest in this deadly hit-and-run, and they are working to locate and interview Davison.
Police also say they located the vehicle believe to be involved in the hit-and-run at the Waterside apartments.
The car was missing its front bumper and grill.
Police say a child was hit while riding a scooter near 31st and Riverside.
The child and his mother were riding rented scooter, according to police.
The child was transported to a hospital but later died.
Police say his mother did not appear to need hospitalization because of her injuries.
Police are asking any witnesses, or anyone who has information, to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.