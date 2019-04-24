High-Crime Tulsa Motel To Be Auctioned
TULSA, Oklahoma - One of the high-crime motels near 11th Street and Garnett is being auctioned off Wednesday morning.
If you drive by the Oak Tree Inn, you'll see an auction sign in front of the hotel.
An auctioneer company out of Oklahoma City is hosting Wednesday's auction inside the hotel and the owner says they'll let News On 6 know who purchases the building.
Police said they've responded to a lot of calls here at the Oak Tree Inn over the years.
It's one of several hotels near 11th Street and Garnett where police say there's a lot of crime -- whether it's drug activity or stabbings and shootings.
The City of Tulsa Code Enforcement sent a notice to the hotel's owners earlier this month, saying they were violating a chronic nuisance property ordinance and told them to follow an action plan on getting up to code.
Auctioneers posted information and pictures of the hotel on its website.