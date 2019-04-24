News
A New Leaf Close to Breaking Ground On Owasso Expansion
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow's A New Leaf is closer to breaking ground on its 50 acre, multi-million dollar expansion in Owasso.
A New Leaf is a nonprofit that helps people with developmental disabilities increase their independence.
Their property in Owasso--The Village--will have permanent and transitional living.
The first two phases, at a price tag of $27 million, will include a transitional academy.
Kevin Harper with A New Leaf says "The goal is for two years to live like a dormitory, and after that a group home, and on your own after that. It is really a gateway to independence."
The two year program will allow people to come and learn basic life skills like organizing a checkbook, cooking and cleaning.