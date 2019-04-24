Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed troopers shot at a suspect Wednesday morning near Sand Springs. He's been identified as Phillip Christopher Hardman.

The OHP tactical team was helping U.S. Marshals serve a warrant on a Pawnee County man Wednesday in Tulsa County.



Authorities tried to pull the man over, but he took off. OHP said the man tried to run over two troopers who tried to stop him during a tactical maneuver. They opened fire on him, OHP said.



The man again ran, and a K-9 officer brought him down. The man was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive. They are investigating to learn if he was hit by a bullet.



News On 6 will update this developing story.

