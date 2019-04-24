News
Jones Elementary In Tulsa Giving Out 'Brag Tags' For Good Attendance
TULSA, Oklahoma - Many Tulsa schools are working to increase student attendance.
The principal of Jones Elementary has come up with a concept of giving out "brag tags" as a way to boost attendance.
The tags are color coded. Green means a student is on track, red means they are not reaching their attendance goal, and yellow means a student is at risk.
"Perfect attendance is awesome, right? But not everyone is going to have perfect attendance. We want to make sure that our students show growth and are being celebrated as well," said Principal Bradley Griffin.
So far the school has seen improvement and currently have a student attendance rate of nearly 93%.