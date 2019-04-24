News
Oklahoma School Test Scores To Be Released In May
Wednesday, April 24th 2019, 4:15 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - For the first time, Oklahoma parents will be able to see their students' state test results as early as next month.
The State Department of Education anticipates preliminary results of the Oklahoma School Testing Program for grades third through eight will be available by the end of May.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister says the Department of Education decided to make the results available sooner after hearing from teachers and families.