Tulsa Sergeant Named NRA's 2018 Officer Of The Year
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa Police officer who was shot in the leg last summer is now the NRA's 2018 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.
Sergeant Michael Parsons was shot at the QuikTrip near I-44 and Harvard last July. Officers noticed a van with a tag that didn't match and the man inside, John Chatman refused to get out.
Officers decided to shoot pepper balls inside the van and that's when Chatman pulled out a gun and started shooting. Parsons was hit in the leg. Thankfully, an appreciation coin in his pants pockets lessened the blow
In a statement, the NRA President said quote: "Sergeant Parsons' leadership and bravery in response to a serious threat to his fellow officers and innocent lives are a testament to his valor."