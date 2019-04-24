Community Raises Thousands For Family Of Boy Killed By Hit-And-Run
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The family of a little boy killed in a hit and run crash is asking for help to raise money for his funeral. The man police say is responsible, turned himself in and was released on bond Wednesday.
The family set up a Go Fund Me and the community has raised thousands of dollars in a matter of hours.
Caiden Reyes-Ortiz was only 5-years-old. On a Go Fund Me Page, Caiden’s family says he was always happy and smiling. Always making everyone and anyone laugh. Tonight, Caiden's family is dealing with the heartbreak of preparing for his funeral. Police say Caiden was hit while riding an electric scooter with his mom Tuesday night along Riverside Drive.
"The vehicle was coming towards them, so the mother could see the vehicle," said Tulsa Police Officer Jeanne Pierce.
Police say his mom tried to turn the scooter to avoid the crash, but it was too late and Caiden was hit. The driver took off.
"There was a piece of the vehicle that was left on the scene so we had an idea of the color of the vehicle," said Pierce.
Officers started driving through neighborhoods and apartment complex nearby until they spotted the car.
"They had a witness say, ‘yes the owner of that vehicle lives in this apartment. We heard some banging earlier, we heard some crying earlier," said Pierce.
Officers didn’t find anyone inside the apartment last night but today Renier Davison turned himself in to police. Officers say he had a suspended license out of Missouri.
"The thing for me is- just staying on the scene. We have done I don't know how many interviews about hit-and-runs....we say every time stay on scene. Talk to the officer," said Pierce.
Family members have taken to Facebook asking for prayers and donations, posting angel wings, with the words until we meet again.
An interview with Davison was requested but he declined.
Here is a link to Caiden's Go Fund Me: