News
Oklahoma Lawmakers Debating 5-Day School Week Bill
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - The State House is debating a bill that would require most school districts have five day school weeks.
If it becomes law, school districts could apply for a waiver if they can show significant financial savings and improved academic achievement. The bill also ties a pay raise for teachers into the bill.
Opponents say it's a way of holding teacher's salaries hostage. A Senate version of the school week bill doesn't have salaries involved.