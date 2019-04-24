Rogers County Deputies Make Arrest In String Of Burglaries
Rogers County Deputies have arrested a woman they say took part in a number of car burglaries over the last couple of days.
Investigators say Rachel Harper is in custody and that social media played a big part in the investigation. Deputies believe she is responsible for a number of car burglaries that happened earlier this week in neighborhoods along Highway 66, north of Claremore, near Sequoyah.
Investigators found a credit card number from one taken from a vehicle and were able to track it to a number of stores where they say she used it. The photos show Harper using the stolen card at a Claremore Walmart and Catoosa Quik Trip.
Her vehicle was also caught on camera. They then posted the images to social media and the calls started coming in immediately.
"Thank goodness we've got good people out there that want something done as well as. Nobody likes to be victimized and nobody likes to see someone who victimizes someone else get away with it," said Rogers County Major Coy Jenkins.
Deputies say Harper is known to them from previous crimes. She will now face charges of concealing stolen property and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.