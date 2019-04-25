The concept was first proposed in 2011 by the Danish Association of the Blind, and again in 2017 by the Brazil-based Dorina Nowill Foundation for the Blind. Since then, associations from Denmark, Brazil, the United Kingdom and Norway have collaborated to bring the project to life.

"Blind and visually impaired children have dreams and aspirations for their future just as sighted children" said John Goodwin, CEO of the LEGO Foundation. "They have the same desire and need to explore the world and socialise through play, but often face involuntary isolation as a consequence of exclusion from activities...I hope children, parents, caregivers, teachers and practitioners worldwide will be as excited as we are, and we can't wait to see the positive impact."