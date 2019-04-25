News
1 Dead After Shooting At Tulsa Apartments
Thursday, April 25th 2019, 4:07 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of the Brightwaters Apartments located near 23rd Street and Southwest Boulevard.
Police say the victim was sent to the hospital in critical condition last night., but the victim later died.
Officers got the call around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
When they arrived on scene, they found the man with gun shot wounds and quickly sent him to the hospital for treatment.
Police say they have been questioning a suspect, and they do have someone in custody.
Homicide detectives are now investigating this case.
Police are not releasing the identity of the victim or the suspect at this time because this is still an ongoing investigation.