Police: Tulsa Man Is In The Hospital After Shooting
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say a man is in hospital after he was shot at an apartment complex near 61st Street and Peoria.
Crime scene detectives are now involved, and they're talking with witnesses and trying to figure out all the details.
Police say there are two scenes in this investigation.
They say the victim was shot once in the chest at the Waterstone Apartments.
They believe the victim then walked down the street to Saint Thomas Square Apartments, where officers found him lying in the parking lot.
Officers say he was alert and talking when he was taken to the hospital.
They're hoping to speak with the victim as soon as possible, so they can find out if there's anyone who could've been targeting him and why.
If you have any information that could lead police to the shooter, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596 COPS.