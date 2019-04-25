News
Police: Man Arrested In Connection To Deadly Tulsa Shooting
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police say they have been questioning a suspect and they do have someone custody.
Police are not releasing the identity of the victim or the suspect at this time because this is an ongoing investigation.
Police got a call reporting a shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Brightwaters apartments located near 23rd Street and Southwest Boulevard around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
The victim died after being taken to hospital.