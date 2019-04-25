TULSA, Oklahoma -  Police say they have been questioning a suspect and they do have someone custody. 

Police are not releasing the identity of the victim or the suspect at this time because this is an ongoing investigation. 

Police got a call reporting a shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Brightwaters apartments located near 23rd Street and Southwest Boulevard around 9 p.m. Wednesday. 

The victim died after being taken to hospital. 