News
Truck Crash Closes Highway Near Glenpool
Thursday, April 25th 2019, 1:49 PM CDT
Updated:
GLENPOOL, Oklahoma - A wreck involving a truck and a car closed down Highway 75 just south of Glenpool Thursday afternoon.
The crash caused the semi's trailer to roll onto its side, spilling its cargo onto the highway.
Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showed cardboard boxes and wooden pallets strewn across both southbound lanes of the highway near 181st Street South. The trailer came to rest blocking the inside lane of the northbound lanes.
So far no one has reported any injuries.