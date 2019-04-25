Dispensaries Being Hit With Added Fees Due To Edibles
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Some medical marijuana dispensaries feel like they are being "nickle and dimed" by municipalities and state agencies.
Friday is the deadline for dispensaries to obtain a food license through the state health department if they sell edibles.
That license costs $850 in total for the first year and more than $300 annually per location.
Dispensary owners say it's unneccessary.
“We don’t process any of the edibles here on site. It's all prepackaged before it gets here. If we were packaging them ourselves, it would probably be necessary at that point, but it's not,” said Tim Gaulden from Chronic Solution in Norman.
All Norman dispensaries will also have to pay a $100 business fee. Norman officials told News 9 that money would go to administration costs.
One dispensary said it cannot afford the initial costs to have a food license and will pull its edibles from its metro locations.
The owner of Ziggyz thinks lawsuits could be filed over the food fee.
The City of Moore passed an ordinance to charge medical marijuana businesses $1,200. Officials told News 9 the city hasn’t charged anyone yet due to the possible legal limbo of the fee.