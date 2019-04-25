Oklahoma Bureau Of Narcotics Using App To Track Overdoses
Oklahoma ranks in the top 10 states for the worst painkiller abuse and overdose deaths.
Since summer 2018, the Oklahoma Bureau Of Narcotics has used the smartphone app, “OD Map,” to help get ahead of the problem.
The free app is only available to first responders and law enforcement agencies.
OD Map was developed in the Baltimore-area, using federal money from the National Office of Drug Control Policy.
Minutes is all it takes for participating first responders to report overdoses in the field, which is crucial information in the fight.
“That will help us more rapidly identify if there is a cluster of overdoses,” said Mark Woodward, Oklahoma Bureau Of Narcotics spokesman. “For example, where we need to immediately deploy resources, we can do that almost in real time with information out in the field.”
That real time information allows for tracking drugs, both old and new, across the country.
Suspected drug dealers in some cases stand no chance.
“Several cases have developed as a result of the OD Map that have led us to investigations to find some dealers, find the sources, and end up shutting them down before we see potentially more overdoses from a particular drug or a particular dealer,” said Woodward.
OBN is actively working to get more agencies to participate in the free effort. The app is one more tool in fighting an epidemic with no end in sight.
“You've got to approach the opioid problem and the drug issues multi-faceted,” said Woodward. “Going through education, treatment, as well as going after the sources.”