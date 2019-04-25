News
Claremore Man In Jail Accused Of Child Abuse
Thursday, April 25th 2019, 5:57 PM CDT
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - A man is in the Rogers County Jail accused of severely abusing his 11-year-old son.
Police say the boy told them Jeffrey Dean Morris would punch him and pinch him and even dragged him down the hall by his hair.
The boy also reportedly told police investigators Morris would insult him and said he doesn't like the victim.
A physician examined the boy and said the victim's bruises were consistent with what the boy said and with child abuse.