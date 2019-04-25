2 Tulsa Police Officers Credited With Saving Man's Life
TULSA, Oklahoma - Two Tulsa Police Officers are being credited for saving a man's life after a shooting at an apartment complex. Tactical Combat Care Training turned back a ticking-clock for a man with a serious gun shot wound.
The Halo seal: it is a simple tool that can save a life.
"They are meant to cover holes in the chest, to prevent air from going into the chest when it is not supposed to be there," said Tulsa Police Officer Anthony First.
And this week in Tulsa, that is exactly what happened. Police say a man was shot at Waterstone Apartments on Thursday morning, April 25. He walked less than half a mile away bleeding from his chest- that's where two Tulsa Police officers found him.
"We are using training that originated with the United States Military," said First.
The two officers used a HALO seal to cover the hole until the victim could get to a hospital. It's a massive part of what is called tactical combat care training. Tulsa Police Officer Anthony First says it allows Tulsa Police officers to administer aid while they are waiting for paramedics to get to a scene.
"A lesson that we have learned from overseas is that the time we typically spend waiting for someone to come get our patients is costing them their lives," said First.
It becomes muscle memory for officers to stay calm while administering aid to people who are losing large amounts of blood, having chest issues or problems due to blocked airways.
"We spend a lot of time teaching our officers and our officer medics how to go back and forth between being the tactically minded officer when the need comes and being the healer, going into the provider mode," said First.