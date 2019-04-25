News
Tulsa World War II Veteran Honored For His Service
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa veteran was recognized as Veteran of the Month. U.S. Representative Kevin Hern was on hand to present Paul Andert his award during a monthly veterans luncheon at The Legend at Tulsa Hills.
The 96-year-old joined the Army when he was 17-years-old and was in the 2nd Armored Division during World War II.
"It was overwhelming, very surprising and I think maybe overdone," said WWII veteran Paul Andert.
"I appreciate it though, and I understand why it's done, but I do it more or less on behalf of all of those who are already gone."
Andert is no stranger to awards. He was awarded three Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts.