Turley Murder Victim Remembered On 47th Birthday
TURLEY, Oklahoma - A Tulsa murder victim is being remembered on the night of his 47th birthday.
Investigators say Bryant Hampton was shot to death then his body was dumped on the side of the road in the Turley area last month.
Two people were arrested in connection with Bryant Hampton's death back, but his family is still looking for answers on why this had to happen to him.
“It’s still a strong struggle for the family, for his children, and especially for the brothers," said Wanda McKinney, Hampton’s sister-in-law.
Wanda McKinney says her brother-in-law, Bryant Hampton, was very outgoing and brought joy everywhere he went.
“He was always the life of the party at family functions, and he was loved by so many people," said McKinney.
McKinney says because Bryant was loved by so many, people had to be turned away from his funeral service because the church was at capacity.
“There were so many people that the sanctuary itself was full, and the fellowship hall was full,” said McKinney.
Bryant was found on the side of the road in Turley with a gunshot wound to the back.
Deputies say Bryant, Phillip Morgan and Monta Guyton were driving around drinking and smoking when Bryant and Morgan got into an argument.
Guyton told investigators that's when Morgan shot Bryant.
McKinney says Guyton and Bryant were long-time friends.
“It was very hurtful and unbelievable, not just for our family but for both families," said McKinney.
Bryant's son Bryant Jr. posted on Facebook earlier this week, asking people to come together to honor his father as a birthday gift to him.
Bryant Jr.'s birthday was on Tuesday, April 23rd, and his dad's is Thursday, April 25th.
“He said 'I never ask for anything for my birthday but I’m asking everyone, family and friends that love my dad to do this one thing for my birthday and that’s to honor my dad,'" said McKinney.
McKinney says it's especially important to them now to hold family gatherings like this - because you don't know what tomorrow may bring.
“Life is too short to not love folks in your family, because they could be here today and gone tomorrow," said McKinney.
Morgan and Guyton are being held on a $1 million bond each.
They have their next hearing on May 15th.