Crime hit close to home for Lt. Kyle Baker Monday when he and other investigators were called to a home burglary at the home of one of his close family members.



"The front door was kicked in and lots of items were stolen and the house was ransacked including an Xbox gaming system, some personal documents like birth certificates passports jewelry," said Lt. Kyle Baker, an Investigator in the Criminal Investigation Division with the Rogers County Sheriff's Office.



Baker said the burglars also took a Ruger 9mm handgun. Baker said one of the victims was able to track down the stolen Xbox online. He said other items were posted online that matched items taken from the burglary.



"We always advise our victims that help us investigate these cases to look at resale sites or apps. That way they can help us look for those items," said Lt. Baker.