Researchers will follow the kids for 10 years, tracking everything from the effects of drug and alcohol use, to the hot topic of the day, screen time.



Breslin notes, "A lot of them - their birth, their first time walking, was announced on Facebook."



American teens now spend an average of 4.5 hours a day on their phones and the truth is, no one knows what all that technology may or may not be doing to their developing brains.