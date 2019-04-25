News
Josh Jacobs Goes To Oakland Raiders In First Round Of NFL Draft
TULSA, Oklahoma - Josh Jacobs, Tulsa native and Alabama running back, drafted 24th by the Oakland Raiders in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Jacobs was the leading rusher in the state in his senior year for McLain High School.
Jacobs learned his tough running style growing up, as a kid he and his family slept in different apartments hotels even Marty's truck. Football was his release.
News On 6 interviewed Josh and his father in December 2018. You can watch that interview below.
