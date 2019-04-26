News
Senate Derails Bill Allowing OK Cities To Fine Train Companies
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - A bill to impose huge fines on train companies for blocking Oklahoma's railroad crossings has been derailed.
The bill would have allowed cities and towns to fine the companies up to $10,000 for blocking roads for more than 30-minutes. Officials say that can make it impossible for emergency vehicles to get through.
On Thursday the state senate passed a watered-down version that will only allow the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to impose fines up to a $1,000.
Cities and towns would have to file complaints with the OCC. The bill's now heading back to the house.