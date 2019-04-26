News
Oklahoma Governor Signs Bill To Move Native American Day
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - This October, Columbus day will also be Native American Day in Oklahoma.
On Thursday Governor Stitt signed the bill moving Native American Day from November to be on the second Monday in October. Unlike similar bills in other states, Oklahoma's law doesn't officially replace Columbus Day.
Governor Stitt says it's a fair compromise allowing residents to celebrate both the explorer who discovered America and Oklahoma's indigenous peoples.
