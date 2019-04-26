News
Semi Overturns Near Sand Springs
Friday, April 26th 2019, 5:39 AM CDT
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Crews are on the scene of an overturned semi on Highway 412 West of Sand Springs.
Firefighters on the scene say that the driver swerved to miss a deer while driving Eastbound and lost control of the vehicle. Some fuel has spilled onto the road, remediation crews are responding to help clear up the spill.
The driver has been taken to the hospital as a precaution but is expected to be okay, traffic Eastbound on 412 will be blocked for several hours.