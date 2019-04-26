Rogers County Man Accused Of Killing Step-Father Begins Preliminary Hearing
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - A judge will decide this morning if there is enough evidence to send a Rogers County man to trial on charges of his stepfather.
Kevin Foster was arrested in November after deputies say he shot his stepfather Ricky Swan and then set his travel trailer on fire. Foster is accused of killing Swan as part of a family feud that had gone on for years
Swan made a video warning people that this might happen and that he was afraid Foster was going to hurt or kill him. Investigators say Swan made the video in March of 2018. They say Swan's wife had died leading to a lawsuit between Swan and Foster and part of the feud was over her headstone.
Swan also accused his stepson of breaking into his house, stealing documents, and planting child porn on his computer. Investigators say a witness saw Foster's car at the scene and at the cemetery where the headstone had been knocked over.
The preliminary hearing will begin on Friday morning at 9 am.