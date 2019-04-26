“We have said from the beginning when multiple individuals alleged inappropriate conduct that we wanted an independent investigation to provide us the facts,” Board of Regents Chairwoman Leslie Rainbolt-Forbes said after the meeting April 5. “We are satisfied the investigation by Jones Day was thorough, fair, non-biased and objective. This is a serious matter, and we will carefully consider what we learned today, and we will respond in a timely and prompt manner in accordance with the university’s existing policies and procedures.”