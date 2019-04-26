While hundreds showed up for an anti-vaccine protest in the California capitol on Wednesday, the highly-populous state has managed to keep the number of measles cases relatively under control due to high vaccination rates, with 38 cases so far this year. Nationwide, the government has counted nearly 700 measles cases, roughly three-quarters of them in New York state, which had among the largest and longest-lasting outbreaks since the disease was all but eliminated in 2000.