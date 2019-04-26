News
Chase Suspect Dies After Crash, Okmulgee Police Say
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma - Okmulgee police say a man is dead after he crashed during a chase early Thursday morning.
Police say James Cowles, 30, was running from officers after several traffic violations around 1 a.m. They say he eventually lost control on a curvy road and crashed into a tree on Sharp Road two miles west of Madison Street.
Officers say Cowles was pinned in his car and had to be removed by firefighters. Police say he reportedly died on the way to the hospital.
Police say although Cowles committed multiple traffic violations and had a suspended driver's license, it's unclear why he ran from police.