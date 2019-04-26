News
Charges Filed Against Man Rescued From Chimney Of Tulsa Business
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man Tulsa firefighters rescued from a chimney Monday is now being charged with burglary.
Keenan Holmes was rescued from inside the chimney of a Tulsa auto business near 31st and Highway 169 Monday morning. He was suspected of trying to steal from the business.
Holmes is now charged with second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, malicious injury or destruction of property, and possession of paraphernalia.
He's being held in Tulsa County Jail on a bond of $6,000.