'Avengers: Endgame': When To Take A Bathroom Break
WARNING: Mild spoilers ahead.
Everyone is worried about which of their favorite Marvel characters are going to die in "Avengers: Endgame," but there may be another urgent issue: When to go to the bathroom. At 3 hours and 58 seconds, "Endgame" is the longest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's history. And chances are, you won't make it through without needing to run to the bathroom.
"Endgame" is wrapping up the last 11 years of Marvel history over 22 MCU movies, which Marvel is now referring to as The Infinity Saga. In order to not miss any key plot points, there are strategic moments throughout the film that are perfect for a super quick bathroom break.
Some international showings have intermissions
If you're lucky enough to live in certain European countries, however, there may be an intermission halfway through the movie. Some Twitter users who have attended international screenings in countries like Israel and Italy have experienced the breaks firsthand, but they definitely will not be present in the United States.
But there's one rule you absolutely cannot break — if you are already past the two-hour mark: do not leave. It's too late. Before the two-hour mark, however, you have a few options.
"Avengers: Endgame" bathroom break opportunities
Break #1: San Francisco title slate
This scene comes about 30 minutes into the film, and it focuses on Ant-Man. It's mostly just Scott piecing together plot points that the audience is already familiar with, so you won't miss much if you leave now.
Break #2: Lunch break scene
At just over an hour into the film, a few of the "Avengers: Endgame" characters eat lunch during a somewhat cringe-inducing, yet funny, scene. The following 15 minutes are the best window during the entire movie to run to the bathroom.
Break #3: Conversation between Tony and Pepper
This is a character-building moment for Tony Stark and Pepper Potts, so it's not your best moment if you're a big fan of the couple. At the same time, it's not a super important scene for the movie as a whole, so it may be a good opportunity. This scene also takes place a little over an hour into the movie.
Break #4: New Jersey title slate
This is your last chance. After this scene, there are no — we repeat, no — good times to take a bathroom break. It's mostly filled with nostalgia, so it's an easy one to piece together if you miss a couple of minutes.
The intense final hour of the movie is critically important. So if you haven't gone at that point, just hold it. Because if you can just make it to the credits, you're good — "Endgame" doesn't have a post-credits scene.
Or you could just take Paul Rudd's advice, and use your popcorn bucket so you don't have to miss a moment.
"Avengers: Endgame" reviews
If you can't get enough of "Avengers: Endgame" before you get your chance to see it, there are plenty of reviews to be had online. The L.A. premiere was Monday and there were many spoiler-free tweets to be had. Our sister sites GameSpot and CNET both have reviews available as well.