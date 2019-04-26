Mother, Driver Charged In Scooter Death Of 5-Year-Old Tulsa Boy
TULSA, Oklahoma - Negligent homicide and child neglect charges have been brought against the mother of a 5-year-old boy killed while riding a scooter at 31st and Riverside April 23.
The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office filed the charges Friday, April 26. They also filed charges against the driver who hit him, Renier Davison.
An affidavit of probable cause states Evelyn Ortiz-Luevano broke several traffic laws while riding a Lime scooter with her son Caiden Reyes-Ortiz on board.
"She crossed both lanes and recklessly rode the scooter into on-coming traffic, and in an attempt to veer out of the path of a vehicle, caused her son to fall from the scooter and then to be hit by that vehicle, causing his death," a Tulsa Police officer said in the affidavit.
The fatal collision took place around 8:30 p.m. on Riverside Drive near the Gathering Place. Ortiz-Luevano and a friend both rented scooters and started to go into the park on its east side of Riverside. Instead, they pulled onto Riverside to the entrance on 31st Street, the officer said.
A witness said he saw the two women going southbound in the northbound lanes of traffic. That witness said when the driver of a northbound SUV stopped and honked, the two scooters split around the SUV and kept going southbound. That witness said the last they saw of the scooters, they were going into one of the tunnels, and he could hear more horns honking.
Another witness said Ortiz-Luevano swerved to avoid a northbound vehicle, and Caiden was thrown from the scooter. The northbound vehicle struck and killed him.
The driver of that car, Renier Davison of Tulsa, drove off without stopping, authorities said. Davison turned himself in to police and has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal collision, causing an accident without a valid driver's license and driving under suspension.