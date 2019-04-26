Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon Days Away With New Course
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon will look much different Sunday compared to past years.
Changes to the course this year include new paths through the metro.
“Just as the city changes, we change the course with it. It's our first major change in 19 years,” Kari Watkins, race director, said.
Watkins said the stretch along Lake Hefner has been taken out of the race, more of Wilshire Boulevard will be used than Britton Road.
Other stretches were rerouted to showcase the city's up and coming neighborhoods.
“We went to the biggest, brightest, newest widest corridor downtown which is Hudson between Devon Energy and the Bank of Oklahoma,” Watkins said.
Runners will not go through Automobile Alley this year.
The finish line has been moved to the Myriad Gardens.
This year, the half marathon and the full marathon will be on different courses, a change Watkins said likely won’t last.
“We're maxed out on infrastructure resources and we've just complicated the course,” Watkins said.
Watkins said next year, the race will end at Scissortail Park.