OSBI Agents Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting That Injured 3 Children In Hugo
HUGO, Oklahoma - Four people were injured Friday afternoon in an officer-involved shooting in Hugo, OSBI reported.
The incident happened about 2 p.m. in the 400 block of W Bissell.
Police said they were looking for 21-year-old William Devaughn Smith, wanted in connection to an armed robbery of a Pizza Hut in Hugo on April 11, according to the report.
Shots were fired Friday as two Hugo detectives attempted to make contact with Smith. The suspect and three children were injured in the shooting.
They were taken to a local hospital for treatment and the police asked the OSBI to investigate.
Smith remains in custody.
No update was given on the condition of the three children.
According to the report, both detectives have been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.